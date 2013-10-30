© david alary dreamstime.com Analysis | October 30, 2013
O-S-D growth slows in 2013
Several years after a strong recovery from the 2008-2009 downturn, the market for optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discrete semiconductors (O-S-D) is bumping and grinding its way toward another all-time peak in total sales this year.
But just like last year, O-S-D sales growth in 2013 has been anemic and struggling to maintain momentum on a quarterly basis.
Due to ongoing uncertainty about the weak global economy, price erosion in key product categories, and low inventory levels at cautious system makers, total O-S-D sales are now expected to grow slightly less than 1% in 2013 to $58.6 billion after rising just 1% in 2012 to the current annual peak of $58.2 billion. These back-to-back annual sales increases of about 1% are nearly seven percentage points below the O S-D market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the past 15 years (1997-2012).
The growth rate for O-S-D sales this year is also substantially below the total IC market, which is expected to rise by approximately 6% in 2013 to $268.9 billion. Until now, O-S-D sales—driven by optoelectronics and sensor products—have exceeded annual IC market growth rates in eight of the last 10 years (with 2005 and 2007 being the exceptions). In 2013, price erosion in optoelectronics and sensors, along with falling power transistor sales, have pulled down O-S-D growth for a second year in a row.
Power transistors, which account for more than half of total discrete sales, are on track to drop 9% in 2013 after falling 8% in 2012—the first back-to-back annual market contraction in more than 25 years! The O-S-D market is also taking a hit from slow growth rates in some of its largest and (usually) strongest product categories—accelerometers and gyroscope sensors, high-brightness lamp devices (i.e., light-emitting diodes for solid-state lighting), and CMOS image sensors, which are being weighed down by sharp declines in average selling prices (ASPs).
Optoelectronics sales growth is expected to weaken to just 5% in 2013 from a solid 9% increase in 2012, while sensors/actuators are showing little improvement with a 2% rise this year, and the total discrete semiconductor market continues to head lower with an expected 6% decline, primarily due to the sliding revenues for power transistors.
Even after this year’s subpar increase of 5%, optoelectronics sales are expected to reach a new record-high level of $29.3 billion in 2013, compared to the current peak of $27.8 billion in 2012, despite significant slowdowns in revenue growth for lamp devices (8% versus 18% in 2012) and CMOS image sensors (5% compared to 22% last year). In the sensors/actuators arena, price erosion continues to slow sales growth in the large product category of acceleration and yaw sensors (accelerometers and gyroscopes), which are now forecast to increase just 5% in 2013 compared a CAGR of about 24% over the last five years (2007 to 2012).
The total sensors/actuators market segment is expected to reach a new record-high level of $8.9 billion in 2013, which is about 2% above the current peak of $8.7 billion set in 2012. When the three O-S-D segments are combined with projected IC sales, the total semiconductor market is expected to reach $327.5 billion in 2013, which would be a 5% increase from the $313.0 billion logged in 2012.
Due to ongoing uncertainty about the weak global economy, price erosion in key product categories, and low inventory levels at cautious system makers, total O-S-D sales are now expected to grow slightly less than 1% in 2013 to $58.6 billion after rising just 1% in 2012 to the current annual peak of $58.2 billion. These back-to-back annual sales increases of about 1% are nearly seven percentage points below the O S-D market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the past 15 years (1997-2012).
The growth rate for O-S-D sales this year is also substantially below the total IC market, which is expected to rise by approximately 6% in 2013 to $268.9 billion. Until now, O-S-D sales—driven by optoelectronics and sensor products—have exceeded annual IC market growth rates in eight of the last 10 years (with 2005 and 2007 being the exceptions). In 2013, price erosion in optoelectronics and sensors, along with falling power transistor sales, have pulled down O-S-D growth for a second year in a row.
Power transistors, which account for more than half of total discrete sales, are on track to drop 9% in 2013 after falling 8% in 2012—the first back-to-back annual market contraction in more than 25 years! The O-S-D market is also taking a hit from slow growth rates in some of its largest and (usually) strongest product categories—accelerometers and gyroscope sensors, high-brightness lamp devices (i.e., light-emitting diodes for solid-state lighting), and CMOS image sensors, which are being weighed down by sharp declines in average selling prices (ASPs).
Optoelectronics sales growth is expected to weaken to just 5% in 2013 from a solid 9% increase in 2012, while sensors/actuators are showing little improvement with a 2% rise this year, and the total discrete semiconductor market continues to head lower with an expected 6% decline, primarily due to the sliding revenues for power transistors.
Even after this year’s subpar increase of 5%, optoelectronics sales are expected to reach a new record-high level of $29.3 billion in 2013, compared to the current peak of $27.8 billion in 2012, despite significant slowdowns in revenue growth for lamp devices (8% versus 18% in 2012) and CMOS image sensors (5% compared to 22% last year). In the sensors/actuators arena, price erosion continues to slow sales growth in the large product category of acceleration and yaw sensors (accelerometers and gyroscopes), which are now forecast to increase just 5% in 2013 compared a CAGR of about 24% over the last five years (2007 to 2012).
The total sensors/actuators market segment is expected to reach a new record-high level of $8.9 billion in 2013, which is about 2% above the current peak of $8.7 billion set in 2012. When the three O-S-D segments are combined with projected IC sales, the total semiconductor market is expected to reach $327.5 billion in 2013, which would be a 5% increase from the $313.0 billion logged in 2012.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments