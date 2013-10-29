© batman2000-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 29, 2013
Profit down for Sanmina
Sanmina's fiscal year 2013 ended with a modest QoQ revenue growth. However, revenue for the full year was USD 5.92 billion, down from 6.09 billion during 2012.
"Our fourth quarter results were solid. Revenue was up modestly, operating margins expanded 40 basis points sequentially and we generated cash flow from operations of USD 90 million for the quarter and USD 318 million for the fiscal year. Our continued focus on cash generation provided us the financial flexibility to reduce our long-term debt USD 275 million for the year. Improvements in our financial results are a testament to our focus on the fundamentals and solid execution of our strategy. We will continue to invest in leading technologies that enhance our offerings to our customers, and we remain focused on the quality of our revenue to further strengthen our operating model and drive shareholder value," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.
Revenue for the fourth quarter was USD 1.51 billion, compared to USD 1.49 billion in the prior quarter and USD 1.58 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.
Revenue for fiscal year ended September 28, 2013 was USD 5.92 billion, compared to USD 6.09 billion for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2012.
GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was USD 44.7 million or 3.0 percent of revenue, compared to USD 32.2 million or 2.0 percent of revenue for the same period a year ago.
GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2013 was USD 157.6 million, compared to USD 137.5 million in fiscal year 2012. GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was USD 38.8 million, compared to USD 164.2 million for the same period a year ago.
Gross profit for the full fiscal year 2013 were 426.8 million, down from 435.7 million during the full fiscal year 2012.
"Our revenue outlook for the first quarter is slightly down sequentially as a result of seasonality and slower than anticipated ramp of new programs. We expect to deliver modest growth and further improve our financial results for fiscal year 2014," concluded Sola.
Ending cash and cash equivalents were USD 402.9 million. Cash flow from operations was USD 90.0 million in Q4, and USD 317.9 million for fiscal year 2013.
Revenue for the fourth quarter was USD 1.51 billion, compared to USD 1.49 billion in the prior quarter and USD 1.58 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.
Revenue for fiscal year ended September 28, 2013 was USD 5.92 billion, compared to USD 6.09 billion for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2012.
GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was USD 44.7 million or 3.0 percent of revenue, compared to USD 32.2 million or 2.0 percent of revenue for the same period a year ago.
GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2013 was USD 157.6 million, compared to USD 137.5 million in fiscal year 2012. GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was USD 38.8 million, compared to USD 164.2 million for the same period a year ago.
Gross profit for the full fiscal year 2013 were 426.8 million, down from 435.7 million during the full fiscal year 2012.
"Our revenue outlook for the first quarter is slightly down sequentially as a result of seasonality and slower than anticipated ramp of new programs. We expect to deliver modest growth and further improve our financial results for fiscal year 2014," concluded Sola.
Ending cash and cash equivalents were USD 402.9 million. Cash flow from operations was USD 90.0 million in Q4, and USD 317.9 million for fiscal year 2013.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments