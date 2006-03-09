Jabil seeks to cut 65 jobs on Irland

Jabil Global Services with its facility in Clonshaugh in north Dublin has confirmed that it is seeking 65 redundancies from its workforce of 136.

The company repairs printed circuit boards for the electronics industry in the Clonshaugh plant. A spokeswoman from Jabil told RTE that a redundancy was as a result of the company 'adapting' to its customers' needs. She added that the company would retain the remaining staff.

