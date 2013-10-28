© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

Foxconn enhances R&D capacity in China

Hon Hai Precision Industry – the EMS-giant otherwise known simply as Foxconn – is opening a new R&D and testing center in Nanning, China.

Other than R&D and testing activities, the new center will focus on certification of electronics as well as communication technologies, according to a report in DigiTimes.



From the start of 2014 – the center will deal with over 10 projects each year – with an employee-count expected to reach 1'000 by late 2015.