© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

PKC Group sets up a new factory in Serbia

PKC Group has decided to establish a new wiring systems factory in Smederevo, Serbia. The factory's purpose is to serve existing and potential new customers in Europe.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Serbia and City of Smederevo.



The plan is to start manufacturing in already existing leased premises by the beginning of 2014, and have the new leased premises constructed by the end of 2014. The total capital expenditure by the end of 2016 is estimated to be about EUR 8 million. The factory is expected to employ about 1'500 employees by the end of 2016.



The objective is to start production transfers from the Group’s existing European facilities to new factory in 2014.