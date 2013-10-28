© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

Hine Automation expands manufacturing space

Hine Automation has moved to a larger manufacturing and headquarters facility in St. Petersburg, FL. to accommodate recent growth and the company’s plans for further expansion.

General Manager Scott Craver said the move, completed Oct. 11, expands Hine Automation’s manufacturing space by 300%. The new facility is expected to be fully operational in the next 90 days.



“The success of our automated, vacuum wafer-handling systems and robotic components have fueled the need for larger and more efficient office and manufacturing space,” Craver said. The move is the third expansion to accommodate the company’s growth within four years.



“The new facility also is much more centralized to our suppliers and provides easier access to nearby airports and shipping locations, which will increase our ability to provide cost-effective solutions quickly to our customers ” Craver added.



Hine Automation, LLC is a designer and manufacturer of automation systems and robotic components.