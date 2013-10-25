© saniphoto-dreamstime.com

Japan Display establishes a new subsidiary in Taiwan

Japan Display (JDI) will establish a new subsidiary in Taiwan. Aiming for further expansion of its presence in the growing Chinese market.

In the small- and medium-sized display industry, JDI has observed a rapidly growing market in China, and given this trend, JDI believes that it is important to increase its presence in this market.



To this end, JDI has decided to offer a position to Mr. Ting-Chen "Jeff" Hsu, the former Vice President of Innolux Corporation, and establish a new subsidiary in Taiwan, the home ground of Mr. Hsu, in order to further its expansion efforts in the Chinese market.



The new company is going to start its business by end of 2013.