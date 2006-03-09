Vestel to launch its own media player

Turkish Vestel Electronics plans to enter the burgeoning portable media player market with its own product line, driven by Freescale Semiconductor's i.MX31 multimedia applications processor.

The new PMPs will offer an elegant video and audio mobile entertainment experience in a state-of-the-art ergonomic design. The result of months of engineering collaboration with Freescale, a prototype of the PMP with H.264 video and DivX VGA playback, along with DVB-H mobile TV support, is scheduled to be demonstrated at this week's CeBit trade show in Hannover, Germany.



At the heart of the Vestel PMPs is Freescale's i.MX31 multimedia applications processor, which is fast becoming the preferred choice of leading mobile device manufacturers. Based on an advanced ARM11(tm) core and developed around Freescale's Smart Speed(tm) architecture, the i.MX31 processor has many features enabling product line differentiation without requiring significant engineering re-work. This enables OEMs like Vestel to rapidly deploy a variety of mobile multimedia devices with varying degrees of functionality and features.



The flexible Linux environment architected by Freescale allows Vestel to expand the capability of the PMP and rapidly develop a large portfolio of models, starting in the first half of 2006. go.