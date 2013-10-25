© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

Universal Instruments adds Amtest to partner network

Universal Instruments' addition of Amtest to its Channel Partner network as a SMT distributor, enhances the company's coverage in Central and Eastern Europe.

“We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Universal – a company with such a long-standing history of innovation in the electronics assembly industry. Universal’s expansive portfolio will enable us to provide customer-focused solutions for virtually any production environment,” said Amtest Managing Partner, Andy Taylor. “The new Fuzion™ lineup is particularly versatile, handling everything from high-speed passive placement to extreme odd-form and special applications to best suit our customers’ requirements,” he added.



Universal’s Vice President of Sales, Brad Bennett, commented “We expect that Amtest will be a significant contributor as we continue to grow our business in Europe.” Bennett continued, “They have a proven track record, an expansive territory, and considerable resources, with offices in each of their key regions and a high-tech center of excellence in Budapest. We look forward to a partnership that delivers value to both companies.”



Amtest has supplied, installed and serviced SMT equipment since the 1980s, and in the year 2000, began working exclusively in this field. A team of 30 employees covers the company’s primary territories of Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovak Republic, and Poland.