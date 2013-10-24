Slight sales increase for Aspocomp

© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Finnish-based PCB manufacturer Aspocomp, saw a slight sales increase during its Q3 compared to the previous one. However, it is still at an unsatisfactory level.

Key figures 1-9/2013 in brief

Net sales: EUR 14.9 million (EUR 18.5 million 1-9/2012)

Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 0.9 million (2.2)

Operating profit (EBIT): EUR -0.2 million (1.1)

Operational cash flow: EUR 0.3 million (1.4)

CEO, Sami Holopainen, commented on quarter:

Outlook

The Finns recorded net sales of EUR 14.9 million, a year-on-year decrease of 19 percent. Of which five of the largest customers accounted for 66% (68% in 1-9/2012). Dividing up the sales geographically we see that 88% of net sales were generated in Europe (93%) and 12% in Asia (7%).Aspocomp reports of an unstable level of demand during the first three quarters of 2013; particularly weak in the telecom infrastructure segment, where net sales fell clearly below the budgeted figure. Net sales of the other segments were also weaker than budgeted.“The demand environment has remained difficult and uncertain in 2013. Our net sales increased slightly in the third quarter compared to previous quarters, but remained at an unsatisfactory level. However, thanks to strict cost control, the third-quarter operating result was positive, being EUR 0.2 million or 4 percent of net sales. Net sales for the three reported quarters amounted to EUR 14.9 million and the operating result was EUR 0.2 million negative.Operational cash flow was EUR 0.3 million. Aspocomp’s net debt is zero and its financial position has enabled important technology investments as well as intense efforts among new customers and customer segments.”Outlook for the full year 2013 remains unchanged. Net sales are expected to amount to EUR 20-23 million and operating result to EUR -1.0-0.0 million.