Nolato expanding in Hungary

Nolato is extending its Hungarian production unit by a further 3,700 square metres in order to create room for expansion. The unit produces for both Nolato Medical and Nolato Industrial customers.

“Our Hungarian operations have grown substantially in recent years and we need to expand our resources in order to continue meeting customers’ production requirements”, comments Nolato's President and CEO Hans Porat. “The extension also creates even better fundamentals for efficient production.”



The extension is expected to be brought into use in the latter part of 2014.