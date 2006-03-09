Asymtek opens new facilities in China

Asymtek announces the opening of two new facilities in China: a customer applications lab in Guangzhou and a new office in Beijing.

These new locations join Nordson Asymtek's existing facility in Shanghai to provide a strong applications and technical support network for all market segments and regions in China. Local representatives Electronic Scientific Engineering (ESE), D-TEK, Leeport, Kankun Trading Company and Antais Electronics Technology (ATS) all attended the grand opening ceremonies in January.



The engineering staff at Guangzhou provides applications evaluations, equipment demonstrations and process development for its customers. The 100 square meter lab is well equipped with Asymtek's dispensing and coating systems, plus the latest valves and jetting technology. The facility also offers on-site equipment service and training.



The Beijing office has dedicated technical and sales staff for optimal customer service in the Northern region. Along with local representative Antais Electronics Technology's well-established customer support network, Nordson Asymtek's customers are assured to receive products with efficiency and value-added service.