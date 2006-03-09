Micron acquires Lexar

DRAM maker Micron Technology has through the acquisition of Lexar Media strengthened its position within the NAND Flash memory segment.

The DRAM maker Micron Technology is to pay $688 million in stock for the NAND Flash memory maker and marketer Lexar.



"With this acquisition, Micron will have a complete package of NAND memory solutions for our customers," said Steve Appleton, Micron chairman, CEO and president. "Together with our NAND designs, technology, manufacturing capability and distribution channels, Micron is in a strong position to serve the flash storage requirements of consumer electronics and enterprise customers."