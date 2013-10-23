© evertiq

Isola signs new distributor in the UK

Holders Technology plc to distribute Isola products to support the demand for PCB materials in the UK.

Isola Group's German subsidiary, Isola GmbH, has entered into a distribution agreement with Holders Technology to sell selected materials in the United Kingdom.



The agreement, which takes effect on January 1, 2014, will provide support for PCB fabricators throughout the United Kingdom. Holders Technology will offer PCB fabricators short delivery times from a large inventory of laminate and prepreg in its warehouse in Galashiels, Scotland.



Karl Stollenwerk, President of Isola GmbH, stated, “Holders Technology is an ideal partner to complement Isola’s European sales channel. Holders has a reputation for providing a professional and high-quality service to its customers, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”