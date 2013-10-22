© Dyconex

Dyconex invests in Orbotech LDI equipment

In the first half of 2013, Dyconex AG invested in several pieces of equipment to enhance production technology, something that the company is continuing with as it has invested in a new LDI system from Orbotech.

The purchase of the Orbotech ParagonTM-9800 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system – as the third LDI system in production – is another step in pursuing the strategy to convert all exposure jobs to direct imaging.



After having successfully transferred all artwork printing to LDI in 2012 the implementation of the ParagonTM-9800 LDI system denotes the passing of the next milestone for soldermask imaging.