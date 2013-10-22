© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Foxconn's new China plans

The EMS-giant Foxconn has started the construction of a new massive complex in the Guizhou Province in Southwest China. The complex will house everything from a new plant to living quarters.

The company's chairman Terry Gou said at the construction inauguration ceremony on October 21, that the plant, described as the fourth-generation industrial park located in the Gui'an New Area near the provincial capital Guiyang, would be completely environmental-friendly during the construction and production.



Construction of the first phase, covering 260 hectares (2'600'000 sqm), is expected to be completed and in use by July next year.



The plant will develop and manufacture mobile phones, tablet computers, televisions, electronic whiteboards, touch screens, video walls and LED illuminations.



The total production value of the plant is expected to reach 35 billion yuan (USD 5.78 billion) by 2016, according to a report from official China state news agency Xinhua.



A living zone complex, including stores, recreational venues and dormitories of 230'000 square meters, will be built in the plant to house 6'000 workers.