© spfotocz dreamstime.com

Electronic Systems adds new Fuji SMT Equipment

US-based Electronic Systems, Inc. (ESI) has upped its capabilities with the purchase of two new Fuji AIMEX surface mount placement machines.

With the addition, ESI will not only increase their flexibility, but will more than double their surface mount placement capacity. The machines are scalable with up to 4 robot heads per machine.



"We are very pleased to partner with Fuji once again to enhance our surface mount capabilities. The addition of this new equipment will advance our services to the next level for our customers and the markets we serve", said Gary Larson, President. "We pride ourselves in providing "Legendary Service" and believe this equipment will help us continue to expand that effort. This is a very exciting stage in the journey of our company's continued growth."



"We encourage a culture of lean manufacturing and providing the best value to our customers throughout our organization", added Fred Ledwell, Director of Manufacturing. “The Fuji AIMEX flexible placement platform aligns perfectly with our lean culture and will strengthen our ability to better service our customers in this very dynamic market."