© alice-herden-dreamstime.com

Wistron's expanding in Kunshan for Apple

Wistron is reportedly expanding its facility in Kunchan, China. The company in said to be expanding its capacity space to meet Apple's smartphone orders.

In August the company announced in a 'half year report', that it was planning to inject USD 50 million in Wistron Optronics (Kunshan), for capacity expansion of optical display vertical integration.



The question is for whom are they expanding? According to DigiTimes it is in fact to meet the smartphone orders placed by Apple, citing industry sources.