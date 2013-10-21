© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Tecnomaster goes with Orbotech – again

Tecnomaster Group has purchased an additional Orbotech Sprint inkjet printer for use in its newly acquired company, LPP GmbH in Germany.

Tecnomaster now utilizes Orbotech’s Sprint technology in production in all of its three facilities (Italy, France and Germany).



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Arduino Pattaro, President of Tecnomaster, said: “Our goal is to maintain a high quality standard and unified process throughout our manufacturing operations. The acquisition of LPP is of major strategic importance to the company, enabling us to capture 80% PCB market coverage in Europe. To meet the demanding requirements of our customers, we must ensure top performing production equipment and modern processes in all facilities. This makes utilizing Orbotech technology a logical decision.”



Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West, said “With its recent acquisition of LPP and continued investment in capital equipment, Tecnomaster is moving forward with its growth initiatives as a leading PCB manufacturer in Europe. We are pleased to be able to support their strategic goals and further progress with best-in-class technology solutions. ”