Smartrac goes public

The German RFID firm Smartrac is planning to get listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Smartrac is, according to the Swedish RFID news website rfidnews.se, planning to expand its manufacturing as well as its workforce and this will be financed by a public listing at the Frankfurt stock exchange.



According to rfidnews.se Smartrac will this year reach a turnover of 25 MEUR and has today about 1200 employees.