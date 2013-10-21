© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

PartnerTech leveraging European experience in Asia

Swedish PartnerTech has scaled up its operations in Asia. Now the company looks to build on its knowhow gathered from its other ventures.

With its facility in Dongguan, China having ISO 9001, 14001 and 13485 certifications, the factory focuses on medical and clean-tech. The facility is equipped with four SMT lines and several class 10 clean rooms.



The company sees its history and European connection as an advantage in these areas as PartnerTech CEO Leif Thorwaldsson told The South China Morning Post: "We have a strong advantage in the med-tech and clean-tech fields, given our familiarity with rigorous regulations in Europe, the United States and Asia."



More and more of the economic development takes place in Asia. Something that the PartnerTech looks to be a part of while integrating its Asian operations with the established networks in Europe and the Americas.