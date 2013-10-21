© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

New facility for IPTE Platzgummer

In the first quarter of 2014 IPTE Platzgummer GmbH will move. The primarily facility at Karlsfeld near Munich, does not meet the company's requirements concerning space and infrastructure any more.

IPTE Platzgummer will be one of the first companies using the new Intaurus project at Dachau. The construction will be finished in the first quarter of 2014. With link roads to the state roads and Highways the new facility is located centrally.



IPTE Platzgummer GmbH in the Karlsfeld/Munich metropolitan area is a specialist company focusing on the design and construction of customer-specific assembly systems and machines. The clients are German and international subcontracting partners to the car, metal and packing industries.