PartnerTech shed 60

PartnerTech gave notice of termination today to 60 employees at its Karlskoga plant. The move was a result of reduced orders from defense contractors.

- "Some of our customers in the defense industry are receiving fewer orders and believe that the decline is not simply temporary in nature," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. "Unfortunately, we have to adjust our production accordingly. The notice of termination is based on the expected situation this autumn and in 2007 unless new volumes appear."



Sixteen office workers and 44 employees under collective agreements have received notices of termination. Union negotiations will begin immediately.