© pengyou93 dreamstime.com Analysis | October 18, 2013
China's San’an could lead in GaN LED wafer capacity
Chinese die vendor San’an is projected to take the lead in gallium nitride light-emitting-diode (GaN LED) wafer capacity by the end of 2014, overtaking current leader Epistar of Taiwan, according to IHS.
While Epistar is forecast to continue its spot at the pinnacle this year and through most of 2014, its run at the top will end sometime in the fourth quarter when San’an takes over
Wafer capacities are calculated by IHS based on tracked metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) installations, and San’an’s potential lead is dependent on a planned installation of new machines in 2014. “The second-phase fab of San’an in Wuhu is ready for another 100 GaN LED MOCVD tools in addition to the 100 that had been installed in 2011,”,said Alice Tao, senior analyst for LEDs and lighting at IHS.
All told, San’an could reach 10.8 percent of wafer capacity by the fourth quarter of 2014 in 2-inch-equivalent wafer capacity, followed by Epistar with a forecast 10.1 percent, LG Innotek with 6.8 percent and Samsung LED with 6.1 percent.
To be sure, the rankings can change depending on what is being measured. For instance, Epistar remains the top manufacturer for yielded die and binned die, even by the end of 2014. Also, companies such as Nichia of Japan, Osram of Germany, North Carolina-based Cree and Philips Lumileds of California rank high in terms of actual revenue when utilization rates and pricing are considered, even though the four manufacturers are not in the Top 5 when it comes to unprocessed wafer capacity.
While San’an’s capacity is double that of any other Chinese-headquartered manufacturer, other companies in China, such as HC Semitek, Elec Tech and Focus Lightings, are also expanding capacity. This is true despite continued overcapacity in the industry and even if some Chinese makers have been less than successful.
China was the primary destination last year for, most MOCVD shipments. The country’s prominence in the market appears uncontested for the short term, accounting for 80 percent of shipments this year and 85 percent in 2014. In comparison, shipments and orders will be low in other regions. As a result of both factors, Chinese companies are predicted to increase their overall share of the market.
Many Chinese manufacturers had jumped into the market or had expanded their capacities in 2011 when subsidies from local governments were available, However, most top suppliers continue to be based in other areas, including the Western Hemisphere, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan—many of these holding the strongest intellectual property portfolios.
Outside of Asia, Chinese companies are not particularly strong. No China manufacturers, for example, appear in the Top 10 for packaged LEDs. This makes the anticipated rise of San’an to the top in wafer die capacity by the end of next year even more striking.
Wafer capacities are calculated by IHS based on tracked metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) installations, and San’an’s potential lead is dependent on a planned installation of new machines in 2014. “The second-phase fab of San’an in Wuhu is ready for another 100 GaN LED MOCVD tools in addition to the 100 that had been installed in 2011,”,said Alice Tao, senior analyst for LEDs and lighting at IHS.
All told, San’an could reach 10.8 percent of wafer capacity by the fourth quarter of 2014 in 2-inch-equivalent wafer capacity, followed by Epistar with a forecast 10.1 percent, LG Innotek with 6.8 percent and Samsung LED with 6.1 percent.
To be sure, the rankings can change depending on what is being measured. For instance, Epistar remains the top manufacturer for yielded die and binned die, even by the end of 2014. Also, companies such as Nichia of Japan, Osram of Germany, North Carolina-based Cree and Philips Lumileds of California rank high in terms of actual revenue when utilization rates and pricing are considered, even though the four manufacturers are not in the Top 5 when it comes to unprocessed wafer capacity.
While San’an’s capacity is double that of any other Chinese-headquartered manufacturer, other companies in China, such as HC Semitek, Elec Tech and Focus Lightings, are also expanding capacity. This is true despite continued overcapacity in the industry and even if some Chinese makers have been less than successful.
China was the primary destination last year for, most MOCVD shipments. The country’s prominence in the market appears uncontested for the short term, accounting for 80 percent of shipments this year and 85 percent in 2014. In comparison, shipments and orders will be low in other regions. As a result of both factors, Chinese companies are predicted to increase their overall share of the market.
Many Chinese manufacturers had jumped into the market or had expanded their capacities in 2011 when subsidies from local governments were available, However, most top suppliers continue to be based in other areas, including the Western Hemisphere, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan—many of these holding the strongest intellectual property portfolios.
Outside of Asia, Chinese companies are not particularly strong. No China manufacturers, for example, appear in the Top 10 for packaged LEDs. This makes the anticipated rise of San’an to the top in wafer die capacity by the end of next year even more striking.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments