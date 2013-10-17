© andrei-krauchuk-dreamstime.com

White-goods giant Fagor goes into administration

Spanish white-goods manufacturer Fagor filed for protection from creditors. It aims to gain more time while trying to refinance its debts.

Fagor said in a statement it had begun "negotiations with creditors to reach a refinancing agreement to guarantee its financial stability." Now, the company has four months to reach a financing deal.



As of June 2013, the company employed around 5'600 staff, writes Reuters.