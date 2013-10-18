© confidential info dreamstime.com

Eltos adds Orbotech Sprint 120 Inkjet Printer

Italy-based Eltos S.p.A, has purchased a latest generation Sprint 120 inkjet printer from Orbotech S.A. for use in its printed circuit board production operation in Arezzo, Italy.

Mr. Ricardo Pinamonti, President of Eltos, commented: “Our company mission is to manufacture and supply printed circuit boards with superior quality; therefore, the choice of Orbotech’s Sprint 120 inkjet system, which is the most advanced model on the market, was clear. It gives us the highest quality solution on the market for high mix production with the flexibility to also meet the demands of the wide range of specialty products and materials that we offer to our customers.”



Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West, said “Having more than 30 years of experience and success in exporting their PCB products internationally, Eltos is very knowledgeable about what it takes to achieve top results in high mix production environment. We appreciate very much that Eltos chose to advance their process with the newest capabilities of Orbotech’s inkjet technology.”