Lockheed Martin to lay off 600

Lockheed Martin is removing some 600 job positions from its Mission Systems and Training business in the US.

These measures are taken as a way to address the challenges within the business environment – also due to uncertain program funding – and a competitive market, Kieth D Little, senior manager of media relations and public affairs, explained to CNYBJ.



Where these reductions will be made is yet to be specified, the company is looking across all its US locations, the report continues.



The affected employees will be notified by November 6.



Lockheed’s Mission Systems and Training business employs some 18'000 workers all over North America, Europe, Asia as well as New Zealand and Australia.