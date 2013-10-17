©dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

Alcatel-Lucent could disappear

Alcatel-Lucent is treading water. After six years of negative figures and the latest headcount reduction of 10'000 employees, CEO Michel Combes says the company is at risk.

The CEO told Europe 1 radio that: “This company could disappear”. And after six restructuring plans, that is actually something very real.



Michael Combs told the parliament's economic affairs committee: "I don't plan on there being a 7th" restructuring plan,” saying that he is convinced that the plan at hand is coherent and addresses the problems of the company, according to a Reuters report.



Alcatel is also looking for potential buyers of certain sites and has initiated discussions regarding a potential acquisition of the Toulouse facility.