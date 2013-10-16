© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

maximatecc strengthens in Germany

maximatecc, the company formed through the merger of CrossControl, Maxima Technologies and Turotest, continues to grow in Germany.

maximatecc continues to grow its German operations. Mr. Dirk Caesar, formerly with Johnson Controls, has joined maximatecc.



Mr. Caesar joins the maximatecc Field Application Engineering team, working with customer HMI applications in agriculture, construction eq., utility vehicles etc.