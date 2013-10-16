© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Flir: 'less than 100 jobs will be affected'

The report that Flir System will streamline its operations worldwide - closing six of its sites - left us with more questions than answers. However, Evertiq, has more information.

The company stated that it would close not-to-scale sites in the United States and Europe. The company did not specify which which sites that will close. However, we do now that two of the European sites will be affected, as well as four in the US.



Flir's operations in Sweden – Flir System AB – will however not be affected negatively, in fact the site might even see some additions. But due to negotiations no further information could be disclosed.



The company also intends to consolidate its optics and laser businesses, something that company spokesman Shane Harrison says will not lead to any more closures.



“None of the facility closures mentioned are related to our optics or laser operations; we are moving some assets and people to better align production and R&D.”



How will these closures affect Flir's footprint?



“This is a trimming of our breadth so to develop products more efficiently, for example, have the same product and r&d families under one roof instead of 2 or 3.”



Shane Harrison told the Portland Business Journal, that the closures will only affect sites that are between 20 and 40 people that are under-scaled, and that fewer that 100 jobs will be lost.