Foxconn looking to list subsidiaries

Hon Hai Precision Industry – Foxconn Electronics – is looking to have at least seven of its subsidiaries listed – either on Taiwan's over-the-counter stock market or the Taiwanese stock exchange – before the en of 2015.

The connector business of the EMS-giant, New Wing International – Originally Foxconn's Network Interconnection Business Group – will apply to enter the TSE in 2015, according to DigitTimes, citing market watchers.



The company's subsidiary, Eson Precision Engineering is already on its way as it has passed the evaluation for listing. Ennoconn – the industrial PC ODM wing of Foxconn – has just applied for evaluation.



Other entity’s that will apply for listing are: Firipower Integrated Technology and Advanced Optoelectronic Technology (AOT), as well as a optical related subsidiary and GIS, the report continues.