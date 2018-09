Are you happy with your pay-check?

© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

By a show of hands; how many are satisfied with their salary – lets be honest here – ok, so that might not work. Luckily 600 people within the electronics industry, were willing to share.

So, are you being paid enough?

Number of years at current job level

32% of respondents have been at their current job level greater than 10 years

23.2% 5 to 10 years

20.2% 2 to 5 years

24% less than 2 years

More that 600 electronics industry professionals shared their thoughts about their salary in a survey conducted by Venture Outsource's GlobalNet Community. The participants were posed questions about current salary, job function, responsibility level and company type.A majority of the survey respondents – 42% – work at electronics OEM's in: supply chain management, purchasing/planning and program management.8.2% work in semiconductor firms and just over 8% of the surveyed hold the title of CEO or CXO. And 5.1% hold positions at the board of directors/non-exec level.When asked whether (or how much) they felt their current salary should be increased to reflect being paid a salary they feel they are worth:Over 50% of respondents indicated they would need a salary increase between 15% and 20% to feel adequately compensated.Nearly 15% indicated a 30% salary increase was necessary, and just over 7% said, “a 50% increase in salary [would be] necessary…”You can find the survey (with a complimentary infographics) at VentureOutsource