eXception EMS appoints US-based Country Manager

UK based EMS provider, eXception EMS, has appointed David Amador as Country Manager for the USA, based in Texas, Houston.

Amador has over 20 years experience within the industry – spanning from electronics manufacturers and distributors – including Arrow Electronics, Newark and Ducommun LeBarge.



As eXception EMS sees rapid growth in its oil and gas customers particularly in the US region, Amador will be responsible for ensuring eXception EMS’ customers receive a full turnkey service to its usual high standard.



Garry Myatt, Sales Director at eXception EMS said, “We are delighted to have someone of David’s calibre and experience in this position to take our US business into the next stage of its evolution.



Our growth in the oil and gas sector has primarily been down to our deep understanding of the criticality of electronic devices, the application and the challenges the drilling services provider faces – David’s impressive career history will ensure we not only continue to meet the high standards our customers expect, but will assist us in maximising the growth potential that currently exists in the region.”



Amador commented, “I’m very excited to be taking this position with eXception EMS at this point in the company’s growth, I look forward to playing a pivotal role in the success of the US market, particularly in the oil and gas industry where I have extensive experience.”