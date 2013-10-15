© dana-rothstein-dreamstime.com

Orbit One ramp things up in Russia

Swedish Orbit One has invested in a new AOI (Automatic Optical Inspection) machine for its manufacturing facility in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Orbit One established its Russian entity in 2006, and since, a lot has happened on the Russian market. The facility is now serving both the regional Russian market, as well as international clients.



Apart from the new AOI machine, the company has also invested in a new solder paste printer from DEK for the facility.