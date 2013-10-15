© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Natel acquires EPIC

Natel Engineering's acquisition of EPIC Technologies, has provided the company with higher levels of capabilities.

“Our suite of products and services, now unrivaled among our tier two EMS peers, are on par with even the largest EMS companies at home and abroad,” says EPIC CEO Bhawnesh Mathur.



Over the years Natel has made several strategic acquisitions to fuel its rise to prominence. Jonathan Davis, Natel’s Vice President of Corporate Development, believes that this latest move goes beyond being simply accretive. “This is a game-changer. The addition of EPIC has provided an energizing force that has made an immensely positive impact on Natel and our customers.”



According to Arora, “This acquisition expands our product solutions to include higher-level system integration capabilities that give us opportunities to reduce costs for our customers because of our larger footprint. It gives us a new vision of the future. We are able to provide a superior level of quality and services to our customers with our zero-tolerance for failure. We want to show customers how we can meet all their electronic manufacturing needs within one company.”



The company believe the market is at the start of a renaissance of domestic manufacturing, due to several factors; emergence of additive manufacturing, rise in labor costs in China, rampant IP infringement overseas and advancing technologies.



“Natel, along with the resources EPIC brings to the company, is now poised to take advantage of these opportunities,” says Jim Angeloni, Natel’s Chief Operating Officer.