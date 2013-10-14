© mmortal-dreamstime.com

JOT Automation – a time-line of 25 years

The Finnish production and test solutions provider is one of few Nordic success stories, the company has seen all the ups and down that the industry can throw at it, but they're still here.

The company was founded in 1988 by Veikko Lesonen, and due to rapid development in mobile telecommunications during the 80's, the company was able to build a steady foundation.



The company grew through the years and reinforced its presence in the fast growing Asian economies of China.



In 2003 the company was bought by Elektrobit, then in 2007 by the German Rohwedder. In 2011, Jot Automation was bought back by the company founder.



Now, JOT Automation has been a part of the electronics industry for 25 years, the company has seen the changes within the industry and also been a part of them. And JOT is still standing.