Valor implements DFM at Siemens

Valor Computerized Systems, specialized in productivity-enhancing solutions for the electronics industry, has completed a successful implementation of its DFM solution at Siemens Bocholt in Germany for effective costs management and a faster route to product.

Based on the implementation of a successful SixSigma methodology, Siemens has established a stable process with increased reliability across its bare board and assembly manufacturing operations.



According to Mr. Elshorst, Project Manager Electronic Design at Siemens (Bocholt), there were many reasons for selecting the Valor DFM solution. "Valor provided us with extensive DFM analysis and checking capabilities that were not possible within the constraints of the PCB CAD systems. We also wanted to improve data management and bi-directional communication with our bare board manufacturer. By reducing set-up time and with better handling of manufacturing change orders we have achieved shorter delivery times, and reduced our manufacturing costs."



The dynamics of manufacturing DECT products for the fast-paced consumer market means high volume, short lifecycle and high ramp-ups, with seasonal peaks. Siemens Bocholt has responded to this with a stable, continuous process delivering consistent quality based on the established SixSigma methodology and best-in-class DFM and assembly tools.



Mr. Elshorst went on to say: "The feedback, verification and control of the manufacturing information from the Valor DFM suite has certainly reduced errors and risks associated with high volumes of boards in our goal of first-time, right first time manufacturing. The impressive performance of the ODB++ format has also given us standardization with our suppliers and partners, through an optimized process."



"Our experience shows that Valor is an open company with excellent customer support. We have a close partnership with Valor; they are able to embrace our new technologies and methodologies within the software, from an early stage," Elshorst concluded.



"We see great value in our relationship with the Siemens Group", said David Bengal, President of Valor Europe. "Both sides benefit from the synergy between Siemens' drive for quality and Valor's aspiration to excellence, and I strongly believe that this partnership will continue to be fruitful in the future", he concluded.



The Valor DFM software, based on Enterprise 3000 is a unique, virtual manufacturing system that enables OEMs to simulate the entire production process, from design through manufacture to assembly, concurrently with the design process. Designs are optimized for excellence using a physical design model of the PCB assembly where revision spins are virtually eliminated, resulting in faster times to market and improved product quality.

