Osram laying off 200 in Germany

Osram is making further realignments to its Luminaires & Solutions segment. An agreement has been signed with employee representatives in regards for the future of Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH’s main location in Traunreut, Germany.

One key element is the retention of production and a large part of the site’s jobs. “Our constructive talks have reached a conclusion that all parties can be satisfied with,” said Peter Laier, Osram’s Chief Technology Officer and executive board member responsible for the company’s general lighting business. “The goal is to improve the competitiveness of the luminaires business and to reach a sustainable profit level.”



The professional luminaires business is facing structural challenges due to its high cost base. Against this background, Osram plans to adjust the number of positions at Siteco in Germany from currently more than 1'000 to about 800 by the end of fiscal year 2015. The measures are planned to be implemented in a socially responsible way and will only affect the Traunreut location. The cuts will mainly focus on production, administration and logistics, with the latter to be transferred to an external service provider.