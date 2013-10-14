© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Yamaha Motor IM cooperates with Mancini Enterprise

Yamaha Motor IM Europe entered into cooperation, with Mancini Enterprise in Italy. Mancini Enterprise is offering the complete Yamaha portfolio of SMT equipment.

"The Italian market is an important market for Yamaha. More than 500 Yamaha- produced systems are installed in Italy. Mancini Enterprise director, Mr. Luigi Mancini has always been successful to sell the first new Yamaha machines in Europe. His in-depth understanding of the Yamaha SMT solutions combined with his tremendous experience is a key factor contributing to Yamaha’s success in Italy", says Richard Vereijssen Product Marketing manager Yamaha Motor IM Europe. "The company has its own sales and service team with many years of experience in Italian SMT market. We are proud to have a co-operation with Mancini Enterprise."