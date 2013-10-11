© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

What happens if the US Congress can't reach an agreement?

If the Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, what will happen? Will be see an economic crisis worse than the one of 2008; will it be worse? Whatever the case may be, it will affect us all.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is now warning about the possible effects an impasse might have.



"In the event that a debt limit impasse were to lead to a default, it could have a catastrophic effect on not just financial markets but also on job creation, consumer spending and economic growth—with many private-sector analysts believing that it would lead to events of the magnitude of late 2008 or worse, and the result then was a recession more severe than any seen since the Great Depression. Considering the experience of countries around that world that have defaulted on their debt, not only might the economic consequences of default be profound, those consequences, including high interest rates, reduced investment, higher debt payments, and slow economic growth, could last for more than a generation”



The only thing we can do right now, is wait and see.