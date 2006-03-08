Avnet Logistics streamlines SCM

Avnet Division Brings Electronics Vertical Specialization and Global Capabilities to Logistics Market.

Avnet Logistics, a specialized logistics provider and division of global technology distributor Avnet Inc., announced continued growth and new supply chain implementations in the electronics industry.



Avnet Logistics streamlines the supply chains of its customers by providing supply chain information services, technical product modification solutions and specialized electronics warehouse logistics support for leading electronics companies such as SMSC and Xilinx.



'Avnet Logistics fills a gap in the logistics services industry,' said Andy Bryant, president of Avnet Logistics. 'With our deep experience in the electronics industry and comprehensive supply chain visibility, Avnet Logistics combines the best of being a vertical market provider with the operational excellence and supply chain efficiencies inherent to a $13 billion Fortune 200 company.'



Bob Parker, vice president of Research at IDC Manufacturing Insights, wrote in a recent research perspective document, 'Avnet Logistics' expertise in the electronics supply chain provides the electronic supplier a unique opportunity to address the complexity of an elongated electronics supply chain and the increasing demands for higher levels of service demanded by their customers. By using vertically specialized logistics providers like Avnet, electronics suppliers are able to make vital forecast decisions faster, simplify their supply chain management, and leverage services that are strategically and geographically aligned with their markets.'



Formed in 2004, Avnet Logistics meets the needs of electronics manufacturers that are looking to increase supply chain efficiencies, decrease costs and optimize outsourced manufacturing relationships.



Service offerings are focused in three main areas:



Supply chain

Direct order management and customer service

VMI and consignment management programs

Global distribution center management

Logistics Network Design



Product services

Programming -- Flash, PLD and microcontroller

Laser marking

Tape and reel services

Special packaging



Warehousing

Regional distribution centers

Customer proximity warehousing

On-site customer VMI programs