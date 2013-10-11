© alexan24-dreamstime.com

CML expands its “embedded” PCB facility

s.m.a.r.t., which is the name of CML’s PCB service facility in China, started operation in Sep. 2008 with a production area of 1'200 m2. Five years later, its time for an expansion.

Five years after the inauguration its “embedded” PCB service favility in China, the floor space has been extended by 50% up to 1'800 m2.



s.m.a.r.t. increased its capacity in the drilling and routing department.



One additional 4-spindle router and one additional 2-spindle drilling machine complements the mechanical department.



The Monolam press for multilayer sample production found a new room, and a dedicated cool storage (20m2) for soldermask, films, and dryfilm was designed.



The prepreg is stored separately in a temperature and humidity controlled storage facility of 8 m2.



“CML is the only global PCB provider having a complete and dedicated PCB facility (s.m.a.r.t.) embedded on one floor of one of their production partners. Under German management the cradle to grave idea for a successful project life cycle can’t be better supported than by such a strategy,” the company writes in a press release.