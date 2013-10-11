© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Lazaridis wants Blackberry back

BlackBerry co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin are reportedly considering a bid to buy the company. This would challenge the USD 4.7 billion offer by its top shareholder.

According to a securities filing on Thursday, the two founders are looking to pick up the company. The filling however, did not state whether it is to join or challenge the bid made by Fairfax Financial Holdings, according to a Reuters report.



At this time, Fairfax has some 10% of Blackberry, whilst the co-founders control 8% between them.



No official comments have been made regarding a possible bid from the two co-founders.