SMTC inks it with Spidercloud

Spidercloud wireless scales operations with SMTC to meet demand for scalable small cell systems.

SMTC Corporation has signed a new manufacturing agreement with SpiderCloud Wireless. SMTC will provide SpiderCloud Wireless with a range of manufacturing and integrated service solutions at their San Jose, California facility to support SpiderCloud Wireless as the company scales to demands from mobile operators on a global scale.



“We chose a proven contract manufacturer with a solid reputation for upholding standards of quality and wireless technology leadership as we deliver our systems to our customers in the global theatre,” Behrooz Parsay, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations with SpiderCloud Wireless. “Following an extensive supplier evaluation process, SMTC’s comprehensive skill base, silicon valley NPI presence, flexibility and willingness to help us succeed, impressed us and helped us choose SMTC.“



"The communications market is a major focus for SMTC, and we’re pleased that SpiderCloud Wireless has chosen us as their global manufacturing partner,” said Larry Silber Interim President and Chief Executive Officer for SMTC. "We’re committed to supporting the growth we are currently seeing in the Wireless Communications and Networking industries in the San Jose Valley as well as globally, by partnering with innovative leaders like SpiderCloud Wireless. We have bolstered our engineering expertise to support this growth.”