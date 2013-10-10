© handmadepictures-dreamstime.com

Eurocircuits' 2013 is looking to be a good year

“In the first nine months of this year we grew against the first nine months of last year: 16% in customers, 10% in PCB orders and 2% in PCB sales,” said Dirk Stans, co-founder and co-owner of Eurocircuits.

The company expects – if the prognoses keeps true – to have shipped almost 70'000 orders to almost 8'000 active customers and 50'000 registered users.



“We experience that average order values are still dropping slightly but the number of orders is going up. Also more customers means wider and better market penetration for Eurocircuits,” Mr. Stans added.



Right now the company's focus lies on the development of the creation of tools for the PCB engineer. And Eurocircuits' continues to investment in its visualization software.



“The results are very noticeable. With more orders today we have less documentation problems and orders flow through more smoothly. This contributes to a more reliable supply flow to our customer from which we both benefit.”



“I believe that these software tools will become the ideal instruments for PCB design engineers to work with from concept to finished prototype,” Mr. Stans conclude.

Eurocircuits has a presentation explaining the benefits of its software tool on the company website.