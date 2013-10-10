© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Former Rovio VP joins Finland-based Uros

Uros has appointed Tom Lindblad as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

Lindblad, who joins from Finnish entertainment media company Rovio, is responsible for developing marketing strategy and driving rapid growth of Goodspeed sales worldwide.



Before joining Uros, he worked at Rovio for two years, as Vice President of Global Retail and eCommerce, heading up the strategy, development and the global launch of the Angry Birds offline and online stores. Prior to his position at Rovio, Lindblad was Vice President of Sales for leading Finnish telecommunications and ICT service provider Elisa for six years, and has worked in several senior roles at Ericsson over a six-year period.



The USA brings the number of countries covered with the Goodspeed service to 28. The service has been previously available across Europe, Russia and China and new countries are added each month.



Tom Lindblad says: “In Goodspeed, Uros has a solution that tackles the issue of high data roaming costs for businesses and consumers. The company is perfectly positioned to become a leader in this market segment and by working with my talented global sales team I aim to build on and extend our international network of resellers, distributors and retailers and increase our market presence to drive growth and sales.”



Tommi Uhari, CEO of Uros says: “Tom arrives with an impressive CV and his appointment shows we are committed to achieving rapid international growth. His talent and experience will be invaluable in growing business relationships on a global scale and driving sales.”