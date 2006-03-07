Data Respons acquires Memstore

Norway based Data Respons has acquired the Swedish company Memstore AB. The acquisition will strengthen Data Respons' position as a considerable competitor in the Swedish market for Embedded Solutions.

Memstore AB holds a strong position as a supplier of memory, storage and embedded solutions to markets in the Nordic region, primarily in Sweden and Denmark. The company had an operating revenue of MSEK 43.7 and an EBIT of MSEK 3.5 in 2005. For 2006 an operating revenue of over MSEK 50 is expected, with an EBIT margin equivalent to the previous year. The acquisition will be consolidated in DAT financial statements starting April 1. 2006.



- The acquisition of such a well known company as Memstore, will strengthen the salesforce in the largest embedded solutions market in the Nordic region, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons. Memstore has built up a solid customer portfolio which we expect will provide us with excellent cross-sales opportunities.



Memstore AB was established in 1988. The company has 14 employees and has offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo. Sweden is primarily the main market for Memstore, who has companies such as General Electric, ABB and Ericsson as customers. The acquisition will supplement the availability of embedded solutions modules and will expand Data Respons' partner plattform.



- Data Respons has a unique concept, extensive experience and a solid position within the embedded solutions market in the Nordic region, says CEO Jörgen Carlsson. This will provide exciting opportunities for our customers and our joint venture partners.



Data Respons had an operating revenue of MNOK 267 in 2005 and total of 141 employees. Data Respons Sweden had an operating revenue of MSEK 55 and 26 employees. Data Respons was established in Sweden in 2000.