NCAB Group France welcomes Beatrice Colbeau

NCAB Group is increasing its activities in France, with the addition of Beatrice Colbeau as their new Key Account Manager.

Beatrice will coordinate the expansion of NCAB GROUP printed circuit boards in the Rhone-Alpes region. Coming from the RF Electronic market, she has held Business Development Manager and Product Marketing Manager positions.