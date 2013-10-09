© saniphoto-dreamstime.com

Panasonic leaving plasma TV business

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic, has decided to pull out of the plasma TV panel business. The company will leave the segment by the end of the fiscal year, March 2014.

The Japanese TV industry has been in a downhill slope for quite some time now, and this is just another nail in the coffin, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.



Its not really a surprise that the company pulled out of the business. The TV division has been a major part in the company's negative figures during its two latest fiscal years. What is surprising is that it happened so soon – which speaks for a determination to get rid of unprofitable business and focus on higher-margin products.