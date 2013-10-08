© william87-dreamstime.com

Big news for a small Pi

One million – that's a landmark figure if there ever was one – that's exactly how many Raspberry Pi's that have been produced in the Welsh Pencoed factory.

The Pencoed factory has made its millionth British Raspberry Pi – in September the company started to move its manufacturing to a facility owned by Sony in the UK – the company's other manufacturing partners (RS Components and Premier Farnell) soon followed and have now reshored all the Raspberry Pi production to the same facility.



So there you have it – a million Pi's made in Wales – add these to the existing Chinese ones, and you get a figure that spells out 1.75 million small single board computers called Raspberry Pi.